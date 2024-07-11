Tavistock 'strongly denies' Titan's claim of wrongful conduct

In a statement released today (11 July), the firm hit back at Titan's statement on 9 July that Tavistock terminated the partnership against a background of serious wrongful conduct. Tavistock "strongly denies" the suggestion of wrongful conduct and considers that Titan's allegations are false and have been put forward as a retaliatory step. It also confirmed the accuracy of the announcement made to the market on 8 July and presented a table demonstrating the "unacceptable performance" by Titan shown below. Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance' ...