MainStreet Partners has hired Sophie Meatyard as ESG fund research director.
Meatyard began the role on Wednesday (10 July), according to a LinkedIn post. She joins directly from abrdn, where she worked as a senior ESG investment analyst, having started out at the firm in 2021. abrdn: The journey from Europe's second-largest fund manager to the FTSE 250 She previously worked at FE fundinfo as an analyst for just over four years, following on from her participation in its graduate scheme. Meatyard also had an 11-month stint at Hymans Robertson as an investment research associate. The research director was a judge at Investment Week's Sustainable Investment A...
