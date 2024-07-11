Polar Capital boosted by net inflows and strong market gains as AUM climbs

According to a trading update for the quarter to 30 June published today (11 July), the firm's AUM climbed 7% to £21.9bn, driven by net inflows of £644m and £978m of fund performance and market movements. AUM in open-ended funds climbed 8% over the quarter to £17.3bn, thanks to both better net new business of £719m and investment returns of £585m. Market movements and fund performance boost Polar Capital AUM by 14% Investment trusts were up 6% quarter-on-quarter to £5.4bn as performance worth £381m offset net outflows of £78m. Segregated mandates were up 1% to £816m over the peri...