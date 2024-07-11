GAM sells management company arm to Apex Group

The Swiss manager said the transaction was part of its strategy to streamline its operations and focus on its core investment management capabilities. Under the deal, GAM Fund Management (Dublin) and its in-house transfer agency will also be sold to Apex. The two companies have also inked a partnership which will see GAM integrate Apex's platform, services and capabilities. GAM appoints Liontrust as delegated manager of Star Alpha Technology strategy Elmar Zumbuehl, CEO of GAM, said: "This agreement with Apex Group is a testament to our commitment to focus relentlessly on behalf of...