De Lisle Partners names chair alongside double investment and operations hire

Specialist US small cap investment boutique De Lisle Partners has appointed Ian Cordwell as chair and added two additional hires to its investment and operational teams.
Cordwell, who has been working closely with CEO Richard de Lisle, investment committee chair Jonathan Lang and head of research Gill Charlton since he joined the firm this year, brings 35 years of experience in retail financial services, including 25 years at board level. His executive roles included an eight-year stint as chief investment officer and chief financial officer at Police Mutual, managing director at Liverpool Victoria and finance director at Marks & Spencer Financial Services. VT De Lisle America bets on boats and uranium "Ian brings insight from a blue-chip career i...
