Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth fund plans

According to a report by Sky News, ministers are going to pitch to global investment giants to draw foreign capital to the UK. They aim to surpass the £29.5bn unveiled in new projects and capital at a similar conference last year, which was attended by Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase among others. The summit is expected to take place in October, but dates are currently being finalised with invitations due to be sent shortly after. The Labour Party had previously pledged to stage such an event in the first 100 days of government. 'There is no time to waste': Rachel Ree...