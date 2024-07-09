Cold UK summer dampens consumer spending in June

A colder and wetter than average British summer has dampened consumer spending in June, as the poor weather kept people indoors.
The latest BRC retail sales monitor found that growth flatlined for the month, coming in at 0.2%. "Summer may finally have arrived, but it did little to persuade consumers to hit the shops," said Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG. 'There is no time to waste': Rachel Reeves requests public spending assessment Home and domestic items were the most best-sellers for the period, with homewares, cooking accessories and furniture all seeing positive growth in June as well as computing sales, which boasted double digit growth both online and on the high street. ...
