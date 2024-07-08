Investment trust industry calls on Labour to fix cost disclosure rules

Members of the investment trust sector have reiterated calls for an urgent resolution of the investment trust cost disclosure issues following the appointment of a new Treasury office, after previous attempts by stakeholders were unsuccessful under the former government.
The Association of Investment Companies CEO Richard Stone, said plans are in place to write to the new economic secretary to the Treasury "as soon as they are appointed". The trade body has called for the reforms since 2018, when investment trusts were brought under the current scope of regulated cost disclosure. Stone reiterated the trade body's demands for this to be reversed to the new Labour Treasury. House of Lords condemns FCA's application of cost disclosure regime for investment trusts The issue stems from the UK's application of two pieces of European Union-derived regu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes