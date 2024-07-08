Investment trust industry calls on Labour to fix cost disclosure rules

The Association of Investment Companies CEO Richard Stone, said plans are in place to write to the new economic secretary to the Treasury "as soon as they are appointed". The trade body has called for the reforms since 2018, when investment trusts were brought under the current scope of regulated cost disclosure. Stone reiterated the trade body's demands for this to be reversed to the new Labour Treasury. House of Lords condemns FCA's application of cost disclosure regime for investment trusts The issue stems from the UK's application of two pieces of European Union-derived regu...