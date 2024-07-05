Markets welcome reduced political risk premium on UK assets after Labour win

The Labour Party’s landslide general election win has been met with a calm response by the financial markets, with the outcome expected to reduce the political uncertainty risk that has dogged UK assets since Brexit.
Keir Starmer has been formally appointed as prime minister by King Charles III after his party secured 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, while the Conservatives fell to 121. The Liberal Democrats gained 71 seats, and both Reform UK and the Green Party picked up four seats each. London's blue-chip index FTSE 100 has climbed 0.2% so far today following Labour's victory, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 is up 1%, according to MarketWatch. Sterling edged up 0.1% to $1.278 against the dollar and reached €1.18 against the Euro. These gains reflect growing investor confid...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes