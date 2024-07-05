Keir Starmer to become UK prime minister after landslide Labour win

Keir Starmer has declared a landslide victory for Labour in the UK general election after his party won 410 seats in the House of Commons.
Following news about the results early this morning (5 July), Starmer is set to become the UK's next prime minister, the first Labour country leader since Gordon Brown was defeated in the 2010 UK general elections by David Cameron's Conservative Party. "We did it," Starmer stated in his victory speech at London's Tate Modern at 5am. "Four and a half years of work changing the party, this is what it is for – a changed Labour Party, ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people." Pound to tumble initially before longer term 'sterling revival' foll...
