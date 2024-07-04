abrdn Diversified Income and Growth shareholders greenlight £115m capital return

At a general meeting on Wednesday (3 July), over 99.3% of votes cast were in favour of implementing a B share scheme, which will see an initial distribution to shareholders equal to 38p per ordinary share, or around 35.4% of the trust's net asset value as of 31 May. B Shares of 1p each will be issued to all shareholders as a bonus at a rate of 800 B shares for every 21 ordinary shares held as of 6pm today (4 July). abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down These B shares will be issued on Friday (5 July) and immediately redeemed at 1p per s...