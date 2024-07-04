abrdn Diversified Income and Growth shareholders greenlight £115m capital return

As part of wind-down

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Shareholders of the abrdn Diversified Income and Growth (ADIG) have approved a £115m capital return as part of the trust’s managed wind-down process.

At a general meeting on Wednesday (3 July), over 99.3% of votes cast were in favour of implementing a B share scheme, which will see an initial distribution to shareholders equal to 38p per ordinary share, or around 35.4% of the trust's net asset value as of 31 May. B Shares of 1p each will be issued to all shareholders as a bonus at a rate of 800 B shares for every 21 ordinary shares held as of 6pm today (4 July).  abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down These B shares will be issued on Friday (5 July) and immediately redeemed at 1p per s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US economy adds 206,000 jobs in June as unemployment rate inches higher

Markets welcome reduced political risk premium on UK assets after Labour win

Trustpilot