abrdn Diversified Income and Growth shareholders greenlight £115m capital return

Shareholders of the abrdn Diversified Income and Growth (ADIG) have approved a £115m capital return as part of the trust’s managed wind-down process.
At a general meeting on Wednesday (3 July), over 99.3% of votes cast were in favour of implementing a B share scheme, which will see an initial distribution to shareholders equal to 38p per ordinary share, or around 35.4% of the trust's net asset value as of 31 May. B Shares of 1p each will be issued to all shareholders as a bonus at a rate of 800 B shares for every 21 ordinary shares held as of 6pm today (4 July). abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down These B shares will be issued on Friday (5 July) and immediately redeemed at 1p per s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes