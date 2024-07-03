Investment trust share buybacks on track to beat 2023 record as repurchases hit £3bn

The figure marks a 129% increase from the same period in 2023, when £1.3bn worth of buybacks was recorded, according to data from Winterflood. This means that 2024 is likely on track to break the 2023 annual record of £3.9bn, according to a review by the AIC. Investment trust buybacks hit highest monthly figure on record Although the average industry discount seems to have narrowed since the end of last year – from 9.7% to 6.2% at the end of June – the AIC noted the figures are "skewed" by 3i Group, as it is trading at a "hefty premium" of 47.5%. Excluding 3i Group, AIC data sho...