North American equity funds suffer outflows in June despite strong US market performance

Calastone Fund Flow index

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Flows into North American equity funds dried up in June, as investors pulled around £600,000 from such strategies, according to Calastone’s Fund Flow index.

The sector has broken several records in 2024 alone, the firm noted, with investors pouring cash into North American equities to tap into the tech rally started at the end of 2023, recording £7.8bn inflows in the first six months of the year. Equity funds inflows soar fivefold during ISA season Investors turned to global funds instead in June, resulting in net inflows of over £1.3bn, followed by European equities (£714m) and emerging markets (£269m), after two consecutive months of net selling for EM strategies. The loss of interest in North American equities also impacted ESG fund...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government

Fed retains higher for longer stance in wait for inflation 'moving sustainably' to target

'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government
Bonds

'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government

Following 'supermajority' win

Following ‘supermajority’ win

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 July 2024 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: Election - Back to the future for bonds
Bonds

Partner Insight: Election - Back to the future for bonds

While we’re back to the 1990’s and early 2000’s in terms of the political regime, Fidelity portfolio managers argue it is also back to this period for the bond market as well. And with the election noise fading, they explain why fundamentals and valuations will once again drive bond markets.

Fidelity Sterling Investment Grade Team: Portfolio Managers Ian Fishwick, Kris Atkinson, Shamil Gohil, and Investment Director Ben Deane
clock 05 July 2024 • 9 min read
Aegon AM's Colin Finlayson: Where next for fixed income in 2024
Bonds

Aegon AM's Colin Finlayson: Where next for fixed income in 2024

Inflation, growth and rates

Inflation, growth and rates

Colin Finlayson
clock 04 July 2024 • 4 min read
