BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

Hanneke Smits to become chair

BNY has appointed Jose Minaya as global head of BNY Investments and Wealth, replacing Hanneke Smits who will become chair of BNY Investments.

Minaya will join on 3 September and will report to Robin Vince, president and CEO of BNY.  Once Minaya joins, Smits will transition to chair of BNY Investments to help oversee the change. "I would like to thank Smits for her leadership", Vince noted. BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand Minaya said: "I am delighted to join BNY, a historic institution with a legacy of helping clients achieve their ambitions and advancing the future of finance, and to lead a globally renowned asset management and wealth franchise with deep relationships around the world." Most r...

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

