BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

BNY has appointed Jose Minaya as global head of BNY Investments and Wealth, replacing Hanneke Smits who will become chair of BNY Investments.
Minaya will join on 3 September and will report to Robin Vince, president and CEO of BNY. Once Minaya joins, Smits will transition to chair of BNY Investments to help oversee the change. "I would like to thank Smits for her leadership", Vince noted. BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand Minaya said: "I am delighted to join BNY, a historic institution with a legacy of helping clients achieve their ambitions and advancing the future of finance, and to lead a globally renowned asset management and wealth franchise with deep relationships around the world." Most r...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes