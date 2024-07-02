Wealth managers eye greater allocation to private markets but regulation remains a hurdle

Wealth managers are considering moving away from the traditional 60/40 portfolio in favour of a greater allocation to private assets, a survey by Carne Group found.
Around 44% of wealth managers said they expect adopting a portfolio with a 20% allocation to private markets to "deliver greater returns over the long term". Arcmont AM and Carne Group receive FCA approval for private credit LTAF launch When asked about specific asset classes, wealth managers listed real estate, venture capital, infrastructure and private debt as the sectors with the largest allocations forecasts. This is because Carne Group has forecast a 62% growth in global private market assets from the current $13trn to $21trn by 2030. Additionally, the introduction of inno...
