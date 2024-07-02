AEW UK REIT NAV shrinks despite narrowest sector discount

AEW UK REIT has seen its net asset value decline over the past year as a "challenging economic climate" persists, despite boasting the narrowest discount in the sector.
In the company's annual financial report for the year ending 31 March 2024, its NAV came in at £162.8m, down from £167.1m 12 months prior. This was despite the trust's NAV total return making a turnaround versus the 2023 period, bringing in 5% for its shareholders compared with a loss of 6% last year. Deep Dive: REIT sector focus matters even as sharp discounts abound Chair Mark Burton said that "considering this testing backdrop" the company's performance was a "testament to its value-focused strategy of investing in mispriced assets [..].which continues to be the beating heart of...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes