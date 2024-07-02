AEW UK REIT NAV shrinks despite narrowest sector discount

In the company's annual financial report for the year ending 31 March 2024, its NAV came in at £162.8m, down from £167.1m 12 months prior. This was despite the trust's NAV total return making a turnaround versus the 2023 period, bringing in 5% for its shareholders compared with a loss of 6% last year. Deep Dive: REIT sector focus matters even as sharp discounts abound Chair Mark Burton said that "considering this testing backdrop" the company's performance was a "testament to its value-focused strategy of investing in mispriced assets [..].which continues to be the beating heart of...