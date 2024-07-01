FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks

1% dividend growth expected this year

clock • 2 min read

Aggregate dividend forecasts for the FTSE 100 in 2024 and 2025 are continuing to fall, with just 1% dividend growth expected this year.

According to analysis from AJ Bell, analysts are predicting a 1% dividend growth for the FTSE 100 in 2024 to £78.6bn and a 7% increase in 2025 to £83.9bn. The latter figure remains shy of 2018's all time high of £85.2bn. Global dividends hit Q1 record of $339.2bn UK large cap companies in the FTSE index have already announced plans for £38.5bn to be made available in share buybacks this year, with an additional £3bn in special dividends from HSBC. The FTSE 250 is also forecasting dividends of £10.8bn in addition to the £38.2bn worth of live or completed takeover offers, while the F...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

Peel Hunt: Reversal of UK economic trends 'vital' as M&A contributing to UK equity outflows

More on Global

Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone
Global

Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone

Youth unemployment also falls

Linus Uhlig
clock 30 May 2024 • 1 min read
Federal Reserve: End of QT likely closer than first rate cuts
Global

Federal Reserve: End of QT likely closer than first rate cuts

FOMC March minutes

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 April 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week launches Geographical Equities Conference 2024
Global

Investment Week launches Geographical Equities Conference 2024

Allianz Global Investors, Downing, EdenTree and Royal London Asset Management among speakers

Investment Week
clock 15 January 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot