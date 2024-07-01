Royal London AM equity veteran Martin Cholwill dies

Former Royal London Asset Management UK equity manager Martin Cholwill has died.
In a LinkedIn post, his wife Hilary said Cholwill had battled prostate cancer for six years and died on 20 June. "We know that Martin was loved and respected by many that worked with him. He had a long and successful career and was very proud of everything he achieved," she wrote. "Martin continued working through his initial cancer treatment in 2018 and through Covid before retiring a couple of years ago. "Sadly, at the start of this year, we learned that Martin had only a few months left with us." Cholwill started his career in 1983 at AXA Investment Managers, where he served as ...
