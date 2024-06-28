Home REIT eyes publication of delayed results in Q3

Home REIT is set to publish its delayed annual and interim reports in the third quarter of the year.
In a stock exchange notice today (28 June), the trust said its audited results for the year ended 31 August 2022 are expected to be published in August 2024. The audit for the 2022 financial year is "substantially complete", it explained, but Home's auditor BDO said that further time is required to finalise the audit. Additionally, the audited results for the year ended 31 August 2023 have been prepared at the same time, alongside the interim results for the periods to 28 February 2023 and 2024, respectively. These are expected to be published during the third quarter of the year a...
