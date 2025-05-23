VH Global shares jump following pivot to asset realisation strategy and fee shake up

According to a company notice today (23 May), the proposed strategy will see the trust sell its energy infrastructure portfolio. Victory Hill Capital Partners, the trust's alternative investment fund manager will be told to sell the portfolio "in a timely manner with a view to maximising value", VH Global explained. Schroder and Victory Hill among first investment trusts to publicly adopt SDR label Since the trust unveiled its strategy, its share price has jumped 12% today, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. The decision follows ENRG's extensive consultation wit...