VH Global shares jump following pivot to asset realisation strategy and fee shake up

Investment trust VH Global Energy Infrastructure (ENRG) has embarked on an asset realisation strategy that will see it return capital to shareholders over the coming three years.
According to a company notice today (23 May), the proposed strategy will see the trust sell its energy infrastructure portfolio. Victory Hill Capital Partners, the trust's alternative investment fund manager will be told to sell the portfolio "in a timely manner with a view to maximising value", VH Global explained. Schroder and Victory Hill among first investment trusts to publicly adopt SDR label Since the trust unveiled its strategy, its share price has jumped 12% today, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. The decision follows ENRG's extensive consultation wit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes