EFG UK expands services with launch of independent asset management platform

EFG Private Bank, the UK arm of EFG International, has launched an independent asset management platform in London to complement its current services for the British market.
The recently created team will work with entrepreneurial multi-family offices, independent advisers and wealth managers, providing a platform for order management, as well as the option to book in the UK, a streamlined account opening process and a range of products from complex alternatives to wealth planning. Ian Wright, EFG UK's head of the independent asset managers, will lead the IAM team. Wright has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, having joined EFG in March 2023 as IAM lead for the UK. EFG AM's Joaquin Thul: UK economic outlook in a changing policy env...
