Over 40% of retail investors believe a change in government will bolster UK stocks

According to Retail Investor Beat (RIB) and trading investing platform eToro's quarterly study, which involves over 1,000 UK-based investors, 44% of respondents believe a change in government would impact UK stocks positively, compared to 30% that claimed the opposite. Optimism about UK stock market growth was shared particularly among younger investors, with 64% of those aged between 18 and 44 considering a change in UK political leadership to positively benefit UK stocks. OECD projects UK to suffer highest inflation rate among G7 economies In contrast, only 29% of investors aged ...