Over 40% of retail investors believe a change in government will bolster UK stocks

UK retail investors are turning increasingly bullish that a change in leadership at Downing Street will help boost the UK stock market.
According to Retail Investor Beat (RIB) and trading investing platform eToro's quarterly study, which involves over 1,000 UK-based investors, 44% of respondents believe a change in government would impact UK stocks positively, compared to 30% that claimed the opposite. Optimism about UK stock market growth was shared particularly among younger investors, with 64% of those aged between 18 and 44 considering a change in UK political leadership to positively benefit UK stocks. OECD projects UK to suffer highest inflation rate among G7 economies In contrast, only 29% of investors aged ...
