UK jobs market remains stagnant in May despite economic growth

According to data from Adzuna, a search engine for job advertisements, vacancies stood at 854,248 at the end of May. This marked a 0.01% increase from April (854,171), while annual vacancies fell by 18.7% compared to the same period last year. Core inflation figures 'final nail in the coffin' for hopes of June BoE rate cut Cambridge retained its position as the top place in the UK to find a job, with only 0.34 jobseekers competing for one role, while Bradford had the lowest score, with 7.94 jobseekers per role. Meanwhile, monthly salary figures decreased for the first time since...