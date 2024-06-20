Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange

FCA working with Metropolitan Police Service

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Two people aged 38 and 44 have been arrested in London on suspicion of running an illegal cryptoasset exchange.

The Financial Conduct Authority explained it has been working with the Metropolitan Police Service to carry out an investigation into the two people and their enterprise. It is believed that more than £1bn worth of unregistered cryptoassets have been been bought and sold through the business. UK crypto regulation is 'catching up' to other markets while maintaining 'bottom-up' benefits Both suspects have been released on bail after being interviewed under caution by the FCA, but the investigation remains ongoing. The regulator said it had inspected offices associated with the sus...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Scottish Mortgage dominates investment trust share buybacks year-to-date

JPMorgan European Discovery unveils two tender offers

More on Regulation

Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange
Regulation

Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange

FCA working with Metropolitan Police Service

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trading apps remain under FCA review over gamification concerns
Regulation

Trading apps remain under FCA review over gamification concerns

Follows regulator research

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
FCA delays publication of politically exposed persons review until after General Election
Regulation

FCA delays publication of politically exposed persons review until after General Election

‘Not appropriate’ to publish prior

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 19 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot