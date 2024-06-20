Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange

Two people aged 38 and 44 have been arrested in London on suspicion of running an illegal cryptoasset exchange.
The Financial Conduct Authority explained it has been working with the Metropolitan Police Service to carry out an investigation into the two people and their enterprise. It is believed that more than £1bn worth of unregistered cryptoassets have been been bought and sold through the business. UK crypto regulation is 'catching up' to other markets while maintaining 'bottom-up' benefits Both suspects have been released on bail after being interviewed under caution by the FCA, but the investigation remains ongoing. The regulator said it had inspected offices associated with the sus...
