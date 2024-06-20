Green and social bond volume hits quarterly record of $272.7bn

Aligned green, social, sustainability, sustainability-linked and transition (GSS+) bonds reached a quarterly record volume of $272.7bn in the first three months of 2024.
According to a report by the Climate Bonds Initiative, Q1 2024 has been the "most prolific" quarter for sustainable finance volumes, up 15% from the $237.2bn recorded in Q1 2023 and 41% higher than the $193bn of Q4 2023. Green bonds alone contributed $195.9bn, another quarterly record, with lifetime green bond volume crossing the $3trn mark since its market inception in 2006. The quarterly figure marked a 25% increase from Q1 2023 and was 43% higher than the last quarter of 2023. Social bonds followed suit at $42.3bn, while sustainability and sustainability-related bonds added $31.4bn...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes