Green and social bond volume hits quarterly record of $272.7bn

According to a report by the Climate Bonds Initiative, Q1 2024 has been the "most prolific" quarter for sustainable finance volumes, up 15% from the $237.2bn recorded in Q1 2023 and 41% higher than the $193bn of Q4 2023. Green bonds alone contributed $195.9bn, another quarterly record, with lifetime green bond volume crossing the $3trn mark since its market inception in 2006. The quarterly figure marked a 25% increase from Q1 2023 and was 43% higher than the last quarter of 2023. Social bonds followed suit at $42.3bn, while sustainability and sustainability-related bonds added $31.4bn...