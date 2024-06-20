Green and social bond volume hits quarterly record of $272.7bn

Climate Bonds Initiative report

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Aligned green, social, sustainability, sustainability-linked and transition (GSS+) bonds reached a quarterly record volume of $272.7bn in the first three months of 2024.

According to a report by the Climate Bonds Initiative, Q1 2024 has been the "most prolific" quarter for sustainable finance volumes, up 15% from the $237.2bn recorded in Q1 2023 and 41% higher than the $193bn of Q4 2023. Green bonds alone contributed $195.9bn, another quarterly record, with lifetime green bond volume crossing the $3trn mark since its market inception in 2006. The quarterly figure marked a 25% increase from Q1 2023 and was 43% higher than the last quarter of 2023. Social bonds followed suit at $42.3bn, while sustainability and sustainability-related bonds added $31.4bn...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BoE hold 'made sense' amid General Election-induced 'vow of silence'

Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in final pre-General Election decision

More on Bonds

Green and social bond volume hits quarterly record of $272.7bn
Bonds

Green and social bond volume hits quarterly record of $272.7bn

Climate Bonds Initiative report

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders sue Switzerland over $17bn wipeout
Bonds

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders sue Switzerland over $17bn wipeout

Case filed in New York court

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 June 2024 • 2 min read
Fixed income funds suffer first net redemptions since October 2023
Bonds

Fixed income funds suffer first net redemptions since October 2023

Second-worst figure on record

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 June 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot