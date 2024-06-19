FCA delays publication of politically exposed persons review until after General Election

‘Not appropriate’ to publish prior

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has delayed the publication of its review into the treatment of politically exposed persons (PEPs) until after the upcoming General Election.

Launched last year following the row between Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Coutts over the loss of his bank account, which he alleged was due to his political views, the review has examined the treatment of PEPs by financial services. FCA sets out conditions of review into treatment of politically exposed persons The FCA was due to publish its findings ahead end of this month, but has now said it will withhold the outcome of its review until after the General Election. The regulator said it "did not think it was appropriate" to publish the review during the pre-election period....

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
