Schroder European REIT plans September board restructure

Schroder European Real Estate investment trust (SERE) is set to review the composition of its board in September this year, with a view to reducing its size from four to three members.
The plan comes amid wider board succession planning, following the appointment of Mark Beddy as an independent non-executive director on 1 January 2024. Beddy, who focused on real estate investment as a senior audit partner at Deloitte, replaced Jonathan Thompson following his retirement at the March annual general meeting. In SERE's half-year report, published today (19 June), chair Julian Berney said the trust posted "another robust set of financial results," despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Schroders launches emerging markets value fund in the UK Berney ...
