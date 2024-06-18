Hargreaves Lansdown receives second bid from PE consortium for £5.4bn

This is an increase from the previous bid of £4.6bn, which the FTSE 100 company rejected last month as the platform said it undervalued the company. In a stock exchange notice today (18 June), Hargreaves Lansdown said the consortium increased its cash offer to 1,140p per share – up from the previous 985p – 30p of which will comprise a final dividend for the financial year 2024. HL shareholders will also be given the option to choose a "rollover equity alternative" in respect of some or all of their shares, the platform explained. Hargreaves Lansdown rejects bid from private equity ...