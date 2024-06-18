Tatton sets £30bn AUM target following 13.9% rise in revenue

In its annual results published today (18 June), Tatton's AUM reached £17.6bn in the year to 31 March 2024, marking a 26.9% increase from the previous year and surpassing the £13.9bn recorded in 2023. According to Tatton, the company exceeded its three-year "Roadmap to Growth" strategy, which set a target of £15.0bn AUM/AUI by 31 March 2024. Tatton assets jump nearly 8% on the back of £900m inflows In addition, the group's revenue rose 13.9% to £36.8m, while adjusted operating profit was up 12.9%, reaching £18.5m. Similarly, organic net inflows were £2.3bn, compared to £1.8bn in 20...