Venture capital firm Hambro Perks unveils name change following CEO departure

Henceforth known as Salica Investments, a spokesperson said this "emphasises the firm's reliability and developing strength as well as its organic growth potential", taking its inspiration from the Latin and Greek words for ‘willow' and ‘fruit', respectively. BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand Andrew Wyke, chief executive, said he was "delighted" to reveal the new name. "We believe our new branding accurately represents what the firm has achieved so far, as well as our ambition for the future. This is another positive step for the company." The rebrand comes...