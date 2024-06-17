According to a stock exchange notice on Friday (14 June), 99.95% of votes were cast in favour of the winding up the company, and as of 8am today (17 June), AEIT will no longer trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Asian Energy Impact proposes immediate wind-up as relaunch proposals ruled out Shortly before the wind-up resolution was passed, AEIT said the initial distribution of cash to shareholders was estimated to be in the region of $20m, which is equivalent to 11.4 cents per share. An initial distribution of cash to shareholders is expected to be made available by ...