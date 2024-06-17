Daniela Barone Soares awarded OBE as she calls for systemic change in financial services

CEO of Snowball

clock • 1 min read

The CEO of impact investment firm Snowball, Daniela Barone Soares, has received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in King Charles III’s birthday honours this weekend.

Barone Soares's OBE has been awarded for her pioneering role in the UK's impact investing sector following her two decades of work dedicated to funding socially and environmentally conscious businesses. Partner Insight: How effective are impact investments? Prior to joining Snowball as CEO in 2019, Barone Soares worked in private equity and venture capital investing before a nine-year tenure at the helm of Impetus, a global venture philanthropy company. Doug Miller, founder of the European Venture Philanthropy Association, said: "I am very pleased to see that Daniela has been award...

More on Industry

