Schroders launches emerging markets value fund in the UK

The fund was originally launched in September 2020 as part of the Schroder International Selection Fund range, available in most European countries and Bermuda. Nick Kirrage takes sole leadership of Schroders global value team as Kevin Murphy joins Whitmore's boutique Via the onshoring of the fund, Schroders has now made it available to UK investors. The strategy is run by managers Vera German and Juan Torres in a contrarian way and supported by a fundamental deep-value investment philosophy over a long-term investment horizon. German and Torres only invest in assets they believ...