Big Issue Invest CEO Danyal Sattar receives OBE

Sattar has led the social investment arm of the Big Issue Group since 2018 and has over thirty years of experience in social investment. Prior to joining the Big Issue Group, he worked for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation as its head of social investment, where he managed the foundation's social investment fund. He also had tenures at Big Society Capital, Access Foundation for Social Investment and Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. The founder of the Big Issue and crossbench peer in the House of Lords, John Bird, said: "Bravo Danyal on your OBE. I am pleased that his 30 years of service to so...