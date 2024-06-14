Square Mile revises 3D investing methodology amid incoming SDR labels

In order to complement the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority, Square Mile's updated methodology will categorise funds into one of four categories: 3D Mixed Goals, 3D Improver, 3D Focus or 3D Impact. Asset managers face SDR implementation challenges as deadlines approach Funds will subsequently be awarded a gold, silver, bronze or reviewed medal based on their credentials in their respective classification. The revised methodology aims to overcome the challenges associated with varied methods of expressing sustainabil...