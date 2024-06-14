Square Mile revises 3D investing methodology amid incoming SDR labels

Square Mile’s 3D team will standardise the way it produces fund reports “in recognition of the frequently nuanced approaches to sustainable investing”.
In order to complement the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority, Square Mile's updated methodology will categorise funds into one of four categories: 3D Mixed Goals, 3D Improver, 3D Focus or 3D Impact. Asset managers face SDR implementation challenges as deadlines approach Funds will subsequently be awarded a gold, silver, bronze or reviewed medal based on their credentials in their respective classification. The revised methodology aims to overcome the challenges associated with varied methods of expressing sustainabil...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes