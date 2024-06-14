Pantheon International replaces co-manager after less than a year

Pantheon International (PIP) has appointed Charlotte Morris as co-lead manager of the trust, succeeding Jie Gong with immediate effect.
She will work alongside long-standing lead manager Helen Steers. Morris is actively involved in the firm's private equity secondaries business, where she takes care of the analysis, evaluation and completion of secondary investment opportunities. Morris joined Pantheon in 2006 from Cdb Web Tech and spent two and a half years working in the firm's San Francisco office. She is currently a member of Pantheon's global secondaries investment committee, investment management committee and sustainability committee, and is responsible for Pantheon's transactional investment activities. Pan...
