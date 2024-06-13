Quilter Cheviot issues warning to alternative trusts with diversity deficits

Quilter Cheviot has threatened to oppose the re-election of directors on the boards of ten alternatives trusts that are not meeting ethnic diversity targets.
As part of an investment trust engagement programme, Quilter Cheviot surveyed the 27 alternative investment trusts it invests in to improve corporate governance practices and responsible investment disclosures. Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals During the monitoring process Quilter Cheviot found ten trusts investing in asset classes such as private equity, infrastructure, multi-asset, macro and music royalties, did not meet the Parker Review's ethnic diversity target that recommends at least one member of the board should be from a minority ethnic backgr...
