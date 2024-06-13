Labour manifesto's lack of CGT clarity could potentially spark 'significant concern'

Announcing the manifesto today (13 June) in Manchester, Keir Starmer reiterated that Labour will not raise income tax, National Insurance, VAT and corporation tax, but "did little to dispel speculation that CGT could rise", according to Myron Jobson, personal finance analyst at interactive investor. Tories reject capital gains tax hike as British ISA proposals absent from manifesto Entrepreneurs, investors and higher rate taxpayers "have already seen their annual exempt allowance slashed by the current Conservative government to just £3,000 a year", said Rachael Griffin, tax and finan...