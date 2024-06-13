BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs

The range of MSCI Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs will provide investment opportunities in "companies with forward looking science based targets and that generate green revenues", the firm said. The iShares MSCI World, Europe, EMU, US and Japan Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs, will track the MSCI Transition Aware Select index. The index methodology selects companies that have set one or more greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, derive 20% or more of their revenues from green revenues or have published emission reduction targets. BlackRock veteran portfolio manag...