BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs

Five new products

clock • 2 min read

BlackRock has launched five climate-focused iShares UCITS ETFs to provide clients with access to low-carbon investments.

The range of MSCI Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs will provide investment opportunities in "companies with forward looking science based targets and that generate green revenues", the firm said. The iShares MSCI World, Europe, EMU, US and Japan Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs, will track the MSCI Transition Aware Select index. The index methodology selects companies that have set one or more greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, derive 20% or more of their revenues from green revenues or have published emission reduction targets.   BlackRock veteran portfolio manag...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand

Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone

More on ETFs

BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs
ETFs

BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs

Five new products

Linus Uhlig
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF
ETFs

WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF

Developed with Irish Life IM

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 June 2024 • 1 min read
HANetf to drop fossil fuel exclusions for India ESG ETF
ETFs

HANetf to drop fossil fuel exclusions for India ESG ETF

Effective 21 June

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot