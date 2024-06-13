BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs

BlackRock has launched five climate-focused iShares UCITS ETFs to provide clients with access to low-carbon investments.
The range of MSCI Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs will provide investment opportunities in "companies with forward looking science based targets and that generate green revenues", the firm said. The iShares MSCI World, Europe, EMU, US and Japan Climate Transition Aware UCITS ETFs, will track the MSCI Transition Aware Select index. The index methodology selects companies that have set one or more greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, derive 20% or more of their revenues from green revenues or have published emission reduction targets. BlackRock veteran portfolio manag...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes