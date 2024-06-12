Third parties have expressed interested in acquiring Balanced Commercial Property Trust's portfolio, as its board considers several options amid its ongoing strategic review, including a managed wind down of the company.
In a review update published on today (12 June), BCPT said there was "no certainty" that any deal could be reached that satisfied the board. However, it added that it continued to "pursue actively" such interest from third parties and that it was "pleased" to report the interest to clients. On 15 April, the BCPT board began a strategic review process, undertaking open consultations with shareholders to understand their priorities. Balanced Commercial Property Trust commences strategic review due to 'material' discount According to the latest announcement, BCPT shareholders have ...
