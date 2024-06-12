Special Opportunities REIT scraps IPO plans after falling short of £250m target

To proceed via private capital

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Special Opportunities REIT (SOR) has decided not to proceed with its initial public offering after falling short of its minimum £250m fundraising target.

In a stock exchange notice today (12 June), the board said it did not believe it would be in the best interests of investors to reduce the minimum fundraise below £250m, given the "nature of the market opportunity and pipeline". The real estate investment trust managed by former LXi REIT Advisors senior staff had already received commitments from a trio of cornerstone investors ahead of its proposed IPO, including Columbia Threadneedle Investments. With a listing date set for 17 June, the trust was seeking to raise £500m in an initial fundraise, of which between £104m and £119m had al...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: Infrastructure investors weather persistent volatility as big discounts continue

Aurora investment trust amends performance fee methodology and investment objective

Trustpilot