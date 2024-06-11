Krautzberger will join the asset manager in August after 19 years at BlackRock, where he most recently worked as head of EMEA fundamental fixed income. Before that, he was CIO at BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland. Before joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2005, which later merged with BlackRock in 2006, he headed up the European fixed income team at Union Investment. In his new role, Krautzberger will oversee the management of €171bn fixed income assets, reporting to global head of investments Deborah Zurkow. He will also become a member of AllianzGI's investment execut...