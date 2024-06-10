Lib Dems push for BoE independence, steady inflation and financial inclusion

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to protect the independence of the Bank of England, keep inflation at 2% and introduce a national financial inclusion strategy ahead of the general election on 4 July.
In their manifesto published today (10 June) the Lib Dems accused Rishi Sunak's party of badly mismanaging the economy and recklessly damaging public finances. This has led, according to them, to economic stagnation and added "billions to the cost of servicing our debt". Instead, the Liberal Democrats pledged to protect the Bank of England's independence and maintain a 2% inflation target to promote economic stability and confidence for growth and investment. Party leader Ed Davey also proposed a new 4% tax on share buybacks, expected to raise £1.5bn in revenue based on estimates deri...
