Private equity house Coller Capital launches secondaries fund for wealth investors

Private equity firm Coller Capital has launched a Luxembourg-domiciled secondaries fund for non-US wealth investors.
The SICAV fund, now accessible to eligible private wealth investors outside of the US, will be seeded with over $400m of capital from investors globally, the firm said. Structured as an open-ended fund, the Coller International Secondaries Private Equity fund (CollerEquity), seeks to deliver absolute and risk-adjusted returns, diversification and the opportunity for more liquidity than traditional private equity funds. Available to professional and qualified investors in certain jurisdictions, the fund offers monthly subscriptions, quarterly redemptions and a lower minimum commitmen...
