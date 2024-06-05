FIF 2024: Infrastructure, AI and obesity drugs are the next 'big things' for investors

Speaking at the Future of Investment Festival today (5 June), Fox dismissed worries about macro and geopolitical predictions, advising investors to look at promising investment trends instead, adding that sustainable funds will be a "great fit" for the recent developments in infrastructure, digitisation and healthcare. His predictions come at a time when investors are growing wary of economic hardship and a more tense geopolitical climate, with China taking an increasingly assertive stance against the West and the US increasingly resorting to protectionist policies to protect its manufac...