FIF 2024: 'Nobody is actually doing AI'

AI academic and businessman Daniel Hulme

clock • 4 min read

Frictions and inefficiencies across firms and funds must be addressed by open-source collaborative solutions, said angel investor, AI academic and businessman Daniel Hulme.

Speaking at Investment Week's Future of Investment Festival today (5 June), Hulme, who is chief AI officer at WPP and CEO of AI technology company Satalia, said AI has the potential to optimise decision making and automate tasks, but warned that beyond ten years, "I do not think anyone knows what they are talking about". "Automation is stupid. It is not intelligence," he added. Since the recent AI boom has dominated front pages and boardroom conversations, some of the world's largest companies have incorporated AI in their business models and consulting. Hulme said that despite the in...

Linus Uhlig

Trustpilot