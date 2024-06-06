Scottish Mortgage takes conservative approach to private valuations after backlash

The £11.8bn trust has come under widespread scrutiny from analysts, clients and a former board member about the valuation process of its unlisted holdings. The trust has attempted to quell concerns around these investments, publishing a detailed top ten unlisted holdings deep dive, while managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns have held various investor webinars addressing shareholder concerns directly. In its latest annual results for the year to 31 March 2024, SMT included additional information on its largest private holdings, including specific information on its proportional owner...