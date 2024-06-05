Jupiter will decide if outgoing manager Ben Whitmore’s new boutique firm Brickwood Asset Management will takeover management of his Global Value fund later this year, as his departure date is delayed to the autumn.
Whitmore announced he was leaving Jupiter after 17-years back in January, but the firm confirmed today (5 June) that his final day would now be "at least" 31 October 2024. Originally, Whitmore had been set to leave at the end of July, but Jupiter said this had been extended to "facilitate a seamless handover with his successors". Jupiter Merlin to retain £480m investment in Global Value fund after Whitmore exit The announcement of his departure has thrown up serious questions about the future management of his various portfolios. His Global Value fund was handed over to Brian Mc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes