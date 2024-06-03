Nick Kirrage takes sole leadership of Schroders global value team as Kevin Murphy joins Whitmore's boutique

Brickwood Asset Management

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Kevin Murphy will leave Schroders after 24 years and Nick Kirrage will take sole leadership of the firm’s global value team as a result.

Murphy will join former Jupiter manager Ben Whitmore's value equity boutique Brickwood Asset Management, joining his brother Dermot Murphy, Investment Week understands. He started his career at Schroders as a fund manager in 2000. Schroders pan-European equity research head moves to Cazenove Capital A spokesperson for Schroders told Investment Week: "After 24 years at Schroders, Kevin Murphy will leave Schroders and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He has been a highly regarded colleague and friend to the firm. "Change is a natural part of evolution wi...

