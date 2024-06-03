Nick Kirrage takes sole leadership of Schroders global value team as Kevin Murphy joins Whitmore's boutique

Murphy will join former Jupiter manager Ben Whitmore's value equity boutique Brickwood Asset Management, joining his brother Dermot Murphy, Investment Week understands. He started his career at Schroders as a fund manager in 2000. Schroders pan-European equity research head moves to Cazenove Capital A spokesperson for Schroders told Investment Week: "After 24 years at Schroders, Kevin Murphy will leave Schroders and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He has been a highly regarded colleague and friend to the firm. "Change is a natural part of evolution wi...