Industry calls for next government to scrap stamp duty on UK shares and simplify ISA regime

ii and Chelsea Financial Services

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Chelsea Financial Services and interactive investor have made separate pleas to the next government to scrap stamp duty on UK shares in a bid to level the playing field between domestic and international stocks.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, argued the duty was a "pernicious tax that penalises listed companies that help put the ‘great' in British business and UK investors seeking to back them". Citing its own research, ii found that 82% of polled clients claimed removing stamp duty on UK shares would encourage greater investment in UK listed companies, while 57% of the cohort said it would "make them think twice" about investing in the UK in the future. General Election 2024 Blog: Rachel Reeves rules out additional tax rises Wilson said higher transaction costs due to stamp ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

abrdn investments CEO Buehlmann: Closing GARS was 'difficult' but it was 'not right anymore'

'My bill is lost': Ros Altmann confirms progress on trust cost disclosure reforms undone by general election

Trustpilot