Industry calls for next government to scrap stamp duty on UK shares and simplify ISA regime

Chelsea Financial Services and interactive investor have made separate pleas to the next government to scrap stamp duty on UK shares in a bid to level the playing field between domestic and international stocks.
Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, argued the duty was a "pernicious tax that penalises listed companies that help put the ‘great' in British business and UK investors seeking to back them". Citing its own research, ii found that 82% of polled clients claimed removing stamp duty on UK shares would encourage greater investment in UK listed companies, while 57% of the cohort said it would "make them think twice" about investing in the UK in the future. General Election 2024 Blog: Rachel Reeves rules out additional tax rises Wilson said higher transaction costs due to stamp ...
